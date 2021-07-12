UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

647,383 People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:12 PM

647,383 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Faisalabad

As many as 647,383 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 647,383 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 504,436 people had been given the first dose while 101,324 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 26,496 health workers were also given the first dose while 15,127 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 50,345 first doses and 33,563 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government P

Recent Stories

New Spanish ministers sworn in after reshuffle

23 seconds ago

Situation under control after rainfall: WASA

24 seconds ago

Water supply scheme worth Rs 210 mln in progress i ..

26 seconds ago

Consultation underway with Ulema about adopting SO ..

3 minutes ago

Police to add more sections in FIR in couple tortu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Sent Proposals to US for Joint Work in Cybe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.