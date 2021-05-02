UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

64.8 Pc Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:50 AM

64.8 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 4,14,060 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 64.8 percent.

The 5,15,809 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 80.8 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,51,295 metric ton gunny bags which is 80.

2 percent of the total target while procured 1,31,250 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 82,730 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 86.4 percent ratio and 75,937 metric ton wheat procured, 78,844 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 61.5 percent of the total target and 59,672 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 2,02,940 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 88.2 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 1,47,201 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

10 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

11 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

10 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

10 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.