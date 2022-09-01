648 tourists evacuated, rescue operation intensified: DC Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan on Thursday said that so far 648 tourists have been evacuated from various remote areas of Swat.

On the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan two helicopters have been provided to the district administration of Swat to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam and other areas.

Talking to APP, he said that on the directives , the rescue operation has been intensified in different areas that include Kalam, Pashmal, Mankyal, Mahudand, Paluga, Hariani and Gujargabral and other areas.

He said that food items, medicines, doctors and rescue teams have also been deployed for relief operations in the flood effected areas.

Deputy Commissioner said that top priority is evacuation of tourists and immediate relief to flood victims, adding so far medical treatment provided to more than 530 local people have been provided treatment in Atror valley.

He said that Bahrain to Madyan road has been opened partially reopened for traffic.

He said that Chief Minister is monitoring rescue and relief operation and in constant touch with the administration.