64th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The 64th death anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq, famously known as Baba-e-Urdu, is being observed Saturday.

He was born in 1870 in Hapur, India, he migrated to Pakistan after independence and continued his mission to promote Urdu.

Maulvi Abdul Haq devoted his life to the promotion and preservation of the urdu language.

He played a leading role in establishing the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu in 1912 and worked tirelessly to make Urdu a symbol of national identity.He passed away on August 16, 1961, in Karachi.