64th Death Anniversary Of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq Being Observed Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The 64th death anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq, famously known as Baba-e-Urdu, is being observed Saturday.
He was born in 1870 in Hapur, India, he migrated to Pakistan after independence and continued his mission to promote Urdu.
Maulvi Abdul Haq devoted his life to the promotion and preservation of the urdu language.
He played a leading role in establishing the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu in 1912 and worked tirelessly to make Urdu a symbol of national identity.He passed away on August 16, 1961, in Karachi.
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10th death anniversary of former Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada observed9 minutes ago
-
90kg substandard meat destroyed9 minutes ago
-
50 ASI probationers pass out at Police College Sihala9 minutes ago
-
64th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq being observed today9 minutes ago
-
DPO RY Khan praises community's bravery in resisting robbers19 minutes ago
-
Eight held over 32 kg of drugs seized29 minutes ago
-
Tears in rains: KP battles monsoon destruction29 minutes ago
-
Attack on Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence in Malakand leaves 2 children dead, cleric hospitalized29 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest three most wanted absconder criminals involved in murder case29 minutes ago
-
DG KDA inspects Naran entry points amid flash flood threat49 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praises rescuers, calls for national solidarity in KP flood relief49 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards1 hour ago