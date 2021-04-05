UrduPoint.com
6.5 Bln $ Wasted In Energy Sector Due To Irrational Policies Of Previous Govt: Omer Ayub

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said that said that Rs. 6.5 billion dollar was wasted to import energy in the country due to wrong policies of previous government

Replying to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said that circular debt was increased due to the wrong policies of PML-N government.

The minister said increase in the prices of electricity was due to badly managed agreements with the IPPs comprising wrong fuel mixes, which ultimately forced the country to rely on imported fuels for power generation and face the issue of capacity or compulsory payments.

Omer Ayub said that PML-N government was completely flopped as they have no vision or planning. He said that today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was facing consequences of the wrong policies of previous government's.

