65 cops transferred

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has transferred 65 police officials including 11 officers in Faisalabad to improve performance of the Police department

Giving some details, Police spokesman said on Friday that Sub Inspector Syed Qaisar Abbas Gohar incharge Investigation Batala Colony police station has been transferred and appointed in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while SI Sana Ullah incharge Investigation Sadar police station was transferred and appointed in Batala Colony police station.

Similarly, SI Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has been transferred from City Sammundri police station and appointed in Sadar police station, SI Ghulam Mustafa from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station to D-Type police station, ASI Sajjad Ahmad from People's Colony police station to police post Green Town as incharge, Trainee ASI Muhammad Shahid Shareef from police post Green Town to Sammundri police station, ASI Shaukat Ali from Civil Line police station to Police Lines, ASI Kaleem Ullah Khan from CIA Staff Makkoana to Khurarianwala police station, ASI Azad Hussain from City Sammundri police station to police post Phalahi as incharge, ASI Ghulam Jaffar from police post Phalahi to Mamonkanjan police station, ASI Liaqat Ali has been transferred to City Sammundri police station.

