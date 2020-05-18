UrduPoint.com
65 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:53 PM

65 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : The police have claimed to arrest 65 criminals including 33 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Monday that the police arrested 10 illicit weapon holders and recovered 9 pistols and one revolver from their possession besides nabbing 5 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.

2800/-.

Similarly, the police also arrested 12 drug traffickers and recovered 6.126 kilogramsChars and 2693 liters Liquor from their possession besides nabbing 5 kite sellers

