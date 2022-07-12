UrduPoint.com

65 Died, 730 Houses Demolished During Recent Rains In Balochistan: PDMA Report

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday released a report on the damages caused by the monsoon heavy rains and flash flood in Balochistan.

According to the report, at least 65 people were killed in various incidents during the recent rains in Balochistan. The dead included 19 men, 24 women and 22 children.

The deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khasdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi districts.

During the rains, 49 people were injured while more than 730 houses were demolished across the province.

About the relief and rehabilitation activities, the report said some 6,325 tents were set up in the affected districts so far. Similarly, 3,480 blankets, 743 solar lights, 36 sopani bottles and 2,400 mosquito nets were sent to the affected districts for relief.

As many as 3,350 water coolers, more than 1,200 kitchen sets, 2,500 gas cylinders were delivered to the affected areas.

"More than 5,000 food items and other relief items were also delivered," the PDMA report further said.

