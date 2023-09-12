65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

During a successful seven-day anti-drugs campaign focused on the use of ice across the district, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered over 41 kilograms of narcotics from their possession within the limits of various police stations in Dera Ismail Khan district, said a police spokesman on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :During a successful seven-day anti-drugs campaign focused on the use of ice across the district, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered over 41 kilograms of narcotics from their possession within the limits of various police stations in Dera Ismail Khan district, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Under the special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti and the District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers during the anti-drug campaign and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and liquor during the various operations conducted by the various teams of different police stations in the whole district.

The police recovered over 22 kg of hashish, 12.7 kg of ice, 4.6 kg of heroin, 1.8 kg of opium, and 6 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested persons.

Police registered at least 64 cases in different police stations against the arrested drug peddlers, and further investigations were in progress to ascertain links to nail drug peddlers.

While talking to APP, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti said that strict action would be taken against those involved in narcotics use and sale in educational institutions, hostels, and public places.

A special campaign was launched against the manufacturers, smugglers, sellers, and users of drugs in the district, RPO said.

District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that the crackdown on the trade and use of drugs would continue, and the drug dealers would not be allowed to operate freely.

The police officials sought cooperation from the people in their effort to eradicate the drug menace from society; they urged them to inform the police about those who were involved in drug peddling in their villages and localities so that their network could be smashed.