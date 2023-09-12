Open Menu

65 Drug Peddlers Apprehended, Over 41kg Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:12 PM

65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics recovered

During a successful seven-day anti-drugs campaign focused on the use of ice across the district, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered over 41 kilograms of narcotics from their possession within the limits of various police stations in Dera Ismail Khan district, said a police spokesman on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :During a successful seven-day anti-drugs campaign focused on the use of ice across the district, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered over 41 kilograms of narcotics from their possession within the limits of various police stations in Dera Ismail Khan district, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Under the special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti and the District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar, Dera police arrested 65 drug peddlers during the anti-drug campaign and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and liquor during the various operations conducted by the various teams of different police stations in the whole district.

The police recovered over 22 kg of hashish, 12.7 kg of ice, 4.6 kg of heroin, 1.8 kg of opium, and 6 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested persons.

Police registered at least 64 cases in different police stations against the arrested drug peddlers, and further investigations were in progress to ascertain links to nail drug peddlers.

While talking to APP, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti said that strict action would be taken against those involved in narcotics use and sale in educational institutions, hostels, and public places.

A special campaign was launched against the manufacturers, smugglers, sellers, and users of drugs in the district, RPO said.

District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that the crackdown on the trade and use of drugs would continue, and the drug dealers would not be allowed to operate freely.

The police officials sought cooperation from the people in their effort to eradicate the drug menace from society; they urged them to inform the police about those who were involved in drug peddling in their villages and localities so that their network could be smashed.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sale Dera Ismail Khan Progress Nasir From

Recent Stories

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louv ..

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louvre Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism ..

UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism and Archeology Department

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of ..

Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of August

7 minutes ago
 Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to pe ..

Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to perform strongly in 2023, with c ..

18 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power ..

Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power theft

6 minutes ago
 Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University o ..

Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University out of financial quagmire

6 minutes ago
Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

6 minutes ago
 UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

33 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists advancing global sustainabilit ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusiv ..

UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusive education for all: Omar Al O ..

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity a ..

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

1 hour ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflati ..

Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflation data

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan