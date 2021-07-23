65 drug peddlers arrested during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered liquor during a crackdown launched across the district during Eid holidays.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has directed the police to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers and recovered 4986 litre liquor and 150 bottles of imported wine from 65 drug peddlers.

The police have also recovered 600 litre local made wine from the possession of arrested drug peddlers.

The DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal lauded the performance of district police and announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police.