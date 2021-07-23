UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 Drug Peddlers Arrested During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

65 drug peddlers arrested during Eid holidays

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 65 drug peddlers and recovered liquor during a crackdown launched across the district during Eid holidays.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has directed the police to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers and recovered 4986 litre liquor and 150 bottles of imported wine from 65 drug peddlers.

The police have also recovered 600 litre local made wine from the possession of arrested drug peddlers.

The DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal lauded the performance of district police and announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police.

Related Topics

Police Holidays From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

36 minutes ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

1 hour ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.