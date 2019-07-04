UrduPoint.com
65 Filtration Plants Faces Power Cut In Multan

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:02 PM

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 65 filteration plants were shutdown due to non-payment of electricity bills here in district.

While addressing a meeting on Thursday,Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak directed officials to clear outstanding dues as soon as possible in order to make these plants functional.

He said the plants installed by public health engineering should be handed over to committees of local people so that they themselves would take care of these plants.

On the occasion, MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alazai, and officers from various departments were also present.

