65 Held, Arms Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

65 held, arms recovered

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::Adenzai Circle Police in a crackdown against anti-social elements on Sunday, nabbed 65 including 16 criminals and 49 other suspects besides recovering arms, ammunition, and drugs from their possession.

Giving a detailed briefing to the media men, DPO Lower Dir Tariq Iqbal and DSP Adenzai Circle Muhammad Akbar Shinwari with a strong Police contingent conducted a grand operation by arresting 16 criminals wanted in different crimes.

He said during the operation 49 other suspects were also arrested and the investigation continued to check their criminal record. He disclosed that overall they have arrested 1346 suspects also involved in drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

DPO said, "The Police have recovered 256 grams of ice and the accused has been arrested besides recovering seven Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 12 shotguns, 80 pistols, 109 chargers, 1020 cartridges, 03 daggers, and cases have been registered against the alleged accused.

Moreover, during various operations against the forest protection campaign and the timber mafia, 76 slippers, 31 slaps, 29 galleys, 69 plinks and 295 wood slabs had been taken out and legal action had been taken against the accused.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) of Adenzai Circle Akbar Muhammad Shinwari said, "They have a grand operation against the illegal activities in the Adenzai Circle wherein initially arrested 1346 suspects and among them, 16 were wanted criminals while 49 others have been involved in drugs and arms smuggling in the area."

