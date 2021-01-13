6.5 kanal state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The city district administration retrieved 6 kanal 10 marla state land from squatters in Herbanspura area here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi along with his team took action against land grabbers and demolished illegal structures.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz said that illegal occupation of state land was not allowedat all. He said the district administration would continue proceedings against encroachment.