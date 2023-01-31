6.5 kg charas, 3.5 kg opium seized, trafficker arrested in Faisalabad

CIA police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 6.5 kilogram (kg) charas and 3.5 kg opium from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :CIA police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 6.5 kilogram (kg) charas and 3.5 kg opium from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that CIA Madina Division police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed drug pusher Imran alias Boota red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 6.5 kg charas and 3.5 kg opium from his possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.