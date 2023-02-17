65 kite manufacturers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown, arrested 65 kite manufacturers/suppliers and recovered hundreds of kites and other items.

A spokesperson for the police department said here on Friday that cases had been registered against the accused and sent them behind bars.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan, Umair, Talha, Sakandar, Yasir, Shakeel, Mazhar,Zeeshan, Kazim, Tanveer, Asif Raza etc.