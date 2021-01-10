65 KM roads carpeting with asphalt plant: CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Asphalt Plant proved to be valuable for Capital Development Authority (CDA), which has repaired and carpeted 65 kilometer roads through it during 2020.

According to Machinery Pool Organization department of CDA, the construction material for these roads was prepared by authority's own asphalt plant, saving a hefty amount of national exchanger.

These projects included, carpeting of two cycle tracks in E-7; streets of sector F-10; G-9; roads of sector I-8; Service roads; main roads and service roads of I-10; and main roads and service roads of F-11.

Work on lane marking and kerb stoning was also underway side by side. Ramps would also be constructed to facilitate the disable persons, official sources informed.

Work on repairing and restoration of the roads was underway in three shifts, they said.