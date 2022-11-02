UrduPoint.com

65 Laptops, 59 Printers Distributed Among Education Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least 65 laptops and 59 printers were distributed among officials of education department including DEOs, DDEOs, and ASDEOs of Peshawar, Nowshera and Haripur districts here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held in a local hotel in collaboration with GIZ which was attended by Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, besides others including Secretary Education Motassim Billah Shah, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, and Afghan Commissioner Refugees Abbas Khan.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the essential and modern equipments were distributing among schools in the province to provide quality education to students.

He said that the provincial government is taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and students in schools.

