FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 65 linemen as line superintendents-II on the recommendation of the FESCO selection board.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that these linemen were promoted from scale-11 to scale-14, while the Human Resources Department has also issued notification for their promotion.