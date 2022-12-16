65-litre adulterated milk discarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority teams discarded 65-litre adulterated milk on Friday and imposed fines on three milk suppliers over violation of the laws.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, food safety teams, headed by Deputy Director Operations PFA Shahbaz Sarwar checked various milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops in the city.

As much as 11,000 liters of different samples of milk were tested on-the-spot with the help of modern lacto machine, while 65 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.