65-member Student Delegation Visits Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:54 PM

65-member student delegation visits Parliament House

A 65-member delegation of students of National University of Science and Technology( NUST), Islamabad on Thursday visited the Parliament House and witnessed Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):A 65-member delegation of students of National University of Science and Technology( NUST), Islamabad on Thursday visited the Parliament House and witnessed Senate proceedings.

The Senate staff warmly received the students' delegation on arrival at the Parliament House.

The Senate staff also briefed the students about the importance of parliamentary system. The delegation also visited monument of unsung heroes of democracy in the premises of the Parliament House.

Later, the delegation also visited Gali-e-Dastur and Senate Museum.

During visit, the students took keen interest in the Senate proceedings.

Talking to APP, students said that it was wonderful opportunity for them to visit the Parliament House, adding that they are first time here to witness National Assembly and Senate sessions.

Meanwhile, a 30-member delegation of students of Beacon House Islamabad Potohar Campus also visited Parliament House and witnessed National Assembly Session.

Scienta Vision School and College Academy students delegation also visited Parliament House and witnessed Nation

