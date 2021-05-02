65 metric tons wheat smuggling bid foiled

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A bid to smuggle 65 metric tons wheat to Lahore was foiled and wheat worth Rs 4.3 million also seized.

According to details, 45 metric ton wheat filled into over 2400 bags loaded on trailer was being smuggled to Lahore last night through fake permit with alleged involvement of local food inspector/ junior analyst food grain and food controller.

Special branch team checked the trailer and informed the high ups and the bid of smuggling wheat foiled.

The wheat was confiscated and shifted to food department's warehouse.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala started the interrogation into the case.