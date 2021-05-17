65 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :About 65 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23,931 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 758922 people were screened for the virus till May 17 out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 22617 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 267 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.