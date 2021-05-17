UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

65 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :About 65 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23,931 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 758922 people were screened for the virus till May 17 out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 22617 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 267 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, ..

6 minutes ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

6 minutes ago

KMC directs for preparing plan to cope with situat ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutuall ..

6 minutes ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.