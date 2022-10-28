65 more diagnosed with dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 65 more dengue cases were reported in the city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,181.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that, among the new cases,20 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 12 each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Potohar rural, three from Taxila and one from Murree and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 190 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 75 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 60 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 55 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 137 tested positive, with 90 belonging to Rawalpindi. He informed three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,971 FIRs, sealed 666 premises, issued Challans to 7,743, notices to 12,909 and a fine of Rs 9,265,616 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

