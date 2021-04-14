UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 More Test Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:44 PM

65 more test positive for COVID-19

As many as 65 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total cases to 12782 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 65 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total cases to 12782 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 12782 COVID-19 cases, 11859 have so far been recovered while 290 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 633, of them 587 are isolated at homes while 40 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 1168 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 65 cases have been reported as positive with 6% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 151837 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12782 cases were reported positive.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi extend ..

46 minutes ago

Rs 42,300 fine imposed over violation of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

GB govt drops priority in the PM's Assistant pack ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Be Able to Vaccinate 70% of Adults by Mid-Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Inter-Ministerial weekly progress review meeting o ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 14 Apr 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.