65 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 65 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34342 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1364500 people were screened for the virus, out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 33540 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.