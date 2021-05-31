UrduPoint.com
65 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:30 AM

65 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :About 65 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25,148 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 795,747 people were screened for the virus till May 30 out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 23,753 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 277 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

