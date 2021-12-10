65 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 65 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

In a press statement, he said that 34 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 17 in Rawalpindi, 3 each in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 each in Sahiwal, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Khanewal, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far total number of cases reached 443,692, besides 426,985 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,727 to date, he added.

In last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,045. He said that 17,693 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.54 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.4 percent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.9 percent, Faisalabad 0.4 pc, Rawalpindi 0.8 pc, Multan 0.3 pc and 0.3 percent in Gujranwala.

