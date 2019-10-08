UrduPoint.com
65% Pakistanis Think Imran Khan’s Government Will Be Successful (very/somewhat) In Making Pakistanis Pay More And More Taxes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:44 PM

65% Pakistanis think Imran Khan’s government will be successful (very/somewhat) in making Pakistanis pay more and more taxes

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 65% of Pakistanis think Imran Khan’s government will be successful (very/somewhat) in making Pakistanis pay more and more taxes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 65% of Pakistanis think Imran Khan's government will be successful (very/somewhat) in making Pakistanis pay more and more taxes.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how successful do you think Imran Khan's government will be in terms of making Pakistanis pay more and more taxes?” In response, 26% said it will be very successful, 39% said it will be somewhat successful, 18% said it will be somewhat unsuccessful, 12% said it will be very unsuccessful, and 5% did not know/ did not respond.

