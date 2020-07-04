UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 Police Officers Reshuffled In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:01 PM

65 police officers reshuffled in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry Saturday reshuffled 65 police officials and officers in various police stations of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry Saturday reshuffled 65 police officials and officers in various police stations of the district.

A police spokesman said that those transferred include Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, who was appointed In-charge Investigation Madina Town police station, Sub-Inspector (SI) Nasir Abbas In-charge Investigation People's Colony police, SI Qaisar Abbas to Batala Colony police station and ASI Saeed Anwar to Siddhupura police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

1 hour ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

HCHF commends UN Security Council&#039;s worldwide ..

2 hours ago

Indian Man Becomes Center of Attention by Making $ ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.