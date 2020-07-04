65 police officers reshuffled in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry Saturday reshuffled 65 police officials and officers in various police stations of the district.

A police spokesman said that those transferred include Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, who was appointed In-charge Investigation Madina Town police station, Sub-Inspector (SI) Nasir Abbas In-charge Investigation People's Colony police, SI Qaisar Abbas to Batala Colony police station and ASI Saeed Anwar to Siddhupura police station.