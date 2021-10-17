UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

65 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan electric power company (MEPCO) have caught 65 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 75,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

