(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 65 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 65,661 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed while cases registered against one power pilferer over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.