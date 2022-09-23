65 profiteers arrested during two weeks: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 65 shopkeepers were arrested and Rs 698,000 fine was imposed on 252 profiteers during the last two weeks.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir while Chairing a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates here on Friday.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioner said 38 price control magistrates had been appointed inthe district and they checked 6,684 shops and malls while cases were also registeredagainst the shopkeepers on violation.