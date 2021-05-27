UrduPoint.com
65 Roads To Be Constructed With Rs 1.3 Billion From Sugarcane Cess Development Fund

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

65 roads to be constructed with Rs 1.3 billion from Sugarcane Cess Development Fund

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday said 65 roads would be constructed in the division at a cost of Rs 1.305 billion from the Cess Development Fund.

While chairing a meeting of Sugarcane Development Cess Committee met here at Conference Room of his office, he said the connecting roads must be repaired and maintained to give better access to farmers to sugar mills.

He said that high-quality work must be ensured during the construction of these roads.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Saifullah Bhatti, Director Development and Finance Talib Randhawa, Superintendent Engineer Highways Tariq Khan Mulghani and other concerned officers.

