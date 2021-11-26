65 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 65 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood all of the district administration carried out price checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 65 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of office price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, milk sellers, grocers, nanbais (bakers) and others. District administration has hinted at initiation of legal proceedings against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed the administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and stern legal action against the profiteers and no leniency with anyone in this regard.