65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs103,000 on 65 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs103,000 on 65 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected 897 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs103,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, spokesman added.