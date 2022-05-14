UrduPoint.com

65 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs103,000 on 65 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs103,000 on 65 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected 897 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs103,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across P ..

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to b ..

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

27 minutes ago
 Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gan ..

Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gang, Rs 2 mln recovered

3 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Kha ..

Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Khan for her acting debut

32 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 4,291 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 4,291 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.