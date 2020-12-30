UrduPoint.com
65 Stolen Vehicles, 25 Motorcycles Recovered: DPO

Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

65 stolen vehicles, 25 motorcycles recovered: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Mardan police have recovered 65 vehicles and 25 motorcycles that were snatched and stolen from other provinces and handed over to owners.

Police initiated a crackdown against car lifters and apprehended two accused allegedly involved in lifting of cars and motorcycles.

The action was launched on the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah.

41 stolen vehicles were handed over to owners while remaining 24 would be given after completion of legal formalities.

The arrested were also demanded by other district police in car and bike snatching cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

