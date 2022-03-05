65 suspects held during search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, the police on Saturday launched a search operation in Mohallah Hajjain and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station, conducted operation in the area and searched 35 houses, collected data of 10 tenants and 65 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

The spokesman also told that search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.