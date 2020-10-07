UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65 Traffic Awareness Session Held In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

65 traffic awareness session held in Kasur

KASUR, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 65 traffic rules awareness sessions were held at various institutes and public places in the district.

This was said by Deputy Superintendent Traffic Muhammad Azam while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said on the direction of Additional IG traffic police and DPO Kasur, the teams held 65 traffic rules awareness sessions at various institutes, main roads,bus stands, shopping centers etc.

Police said that as many as 4556 vehicles were challaned over violating various traffic rules and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 1.70 million during the month of August and September.

According to details,as many as 573 non-license vehicles,173 non-registered vehicles,130 over loaded vehicles,707 for not wearing helmets,808 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned,while 104 vehicles were impounded at various police stations.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Kasur August September Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

10 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.