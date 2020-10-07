65 traffic awareness session held in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 65 traffic rules awareness sessions were held at various institutes and public places in the district.

This was said by Deputy Superintendent Traffic Muhammad Azam while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said on the direction of Additional IG traffic police and DPO Kasur, the teams held 65 traffic rules awareness sessions at various institutes, main roads,bus stands, shopping centers etc.

Police said that as many as 4556 vehicles were challaned over violating various traffic rules and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 1.70 million during the month of August and September.

According to details,as many as 573 non-license vehicles,173 non-registered vehicles,130 over loaded vehicles,707 for not wearing helmets,808 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned,while 104 vehicles were impounded at various police stations.