65 Vehicles, 52 Motorcycles Recovered By AVLC In Federal Capital During Current Year: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:12 PM

State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that during the current year about 65 vehicles and 52 motorcycles were recovered by Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) till-date in the federal capital and handed over to real owners

Responding to questions during 'Question Hour' he said that during 2021 a total number of 160 vehicles were recovered by the AVLC from 195 accused persons, stolen from Islamabad and other parts of the country and handed over to real owners.

He said that during the last 10 years, a total number of 5,110 cases of stolen vehicles were registered within the federal capital out of these 1,663 vehicles were recovered.

During the same period, he said, 7,368 cases of stolen motorcycles were registered in Islamabad and 1,402 motorcycles were recovered and handed over to the owners of vehicles and motorcycles.

Sharing information to control the vehicle thefts in the city, he said, adding that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell has been established with an exclusive objective.

He said that the general public has been requested to install the safety alarm system and safety gadgets within their vehicles. The patrolling has been enhanced and the officers have been directed to conduct surprise checking at various Nakas (barricades) as a preventive measure, he added.

