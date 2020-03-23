UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

65-year-old Dies Of Coronavirus Pushing Pakistan's Tally To 4

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

65-year-old dies of coronavirus pushing Pakistan's tally to 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A 65-year-old coronavirus patient Sunday died in Balochistan becoming the first corona-related death in the province and fourth in the country.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaqat Shahwani announced on Twitter that the patient was admitted at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta.

"It is heart wrenching to report the death of the first death by coronavirus in Balochistan," he said.

According to the official statistics, of total 760 cases across the country, Balochistan has 104 confirmed patients of COVID-19 pandemic, 333 in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

However, five patients had so far recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Fatima Jinnah Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

56 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

3 hours ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

4 hours ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.