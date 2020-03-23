ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A 65-year-old coronavirus patient Sunday died in Balochistan becoming the first corona-related death in the province and fourth in the country.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaqat Shahwani announced on Twitter that the patient was admitted at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta.

"It is heart wrenching to report the death of the first death by coronavirus in Balochistan," he said.

According to the official statistics, of total 760 cases across the country, Balochistan has 104 confirmed patients of COVID-19 pandemic, 333 in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

However, five patients had so far recovered and discharged from the hospitals.