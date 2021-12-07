UrduPoint.com

650 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Police, on the directives of Inspector General Police, carried out an operation and confiscated 650 kites following arrest of kite seller here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police, on the directives of Inspector General Police, carried out an operation and confiscated 650 kites following arrest of kite seller here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police raided and held a kite seller namely Javed Iqbal and confiscated 650 kites from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer Athar Ismail said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the police to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

