650-liters Adulterated Milk Wasted

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

650-liters adulterated milk wasted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 650 litres of adulterated milk and 250-kg substandard Khoya in the district on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team caught a milk supplier red handed in Chak Thabal and destroyed 650 litres of unhygienic milk.

Meanwhile, the team also took action against a factory in Kotmominand wasted 250-kg Khoya, and also got registered a case against the owner.

