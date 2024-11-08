Open Menu

650-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM

650-litre adulterated milk discarded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) confiscated 650 litres of adulterated milk during an extensive checking at Nag Shah Chowk here on Friday.

According to PFA Director General (DG) Mohammed Asim Javed, over 8,630 liters of milk from 30 milk-carrying vehicles were tested through lacto-scan machine.

Traces of chemicals, water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk and leading to the immediate disposal of 650 litres of adulterated milk on spot.

He added that these inspections will continue to protect consumers from unsafe milk.

