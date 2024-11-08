650-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) confiscated 650 litres of adulterated milk during an extensive checking at Nag Shah Chowk here on Friday.
According to PFA Director General (DG) Mohammed Asim Javed, over 8,630 liters of milk from 30 milk-carrying vehicles were tested through lacto-scan machine.
Traces of chemicals, water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk and leading to the immediate disposal of 650 litres of adulterated milk on spot.
He added that these inspections will continue to protect consumers from unsafe milk.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change53 seconds ago
-
DC inspects key offices to improve public service delivery1 minute ago
-
Price control measures implemented for essential commodities in district Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Rice exporters' delegation calls on Governor Punjab10 hours ago
-
Governor asks Punjab govt to support agri sector11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Kashmir Committee delegation meets AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Meeting decides to implement notified rates of ordinary sand11 hours ago
-
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion12 hours ago
-
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku12 hours ago
-
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting12 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP12 hours ago