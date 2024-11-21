Open Menu

650 Litres Of Adulterated Milk Discarded In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

650 litres of adulterated milk discarded in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The food safety teams checked several food production units, marriage halls, pickle production units at 17 Kasi, New Shadab Colony, MDA Chowk, Bahawalpur Bypass, Royal Orchard Colony, 3-km Surajkund Road and Basti Aliwala.

Similarly, 31 milk-carrying vehicles were inspected during the temporary picket at NLC Bypass. Also, 650 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed when the samples of 5 milk-carrying vehicles failed.

A pickle production unit in Basti Aliwala was fined Rs 35,000 for finding foul-smelling pickles. Four food production units were fined for improper storage of food, food preparation in polluted environment, infestation of insects.

Apart from this, 'papad' factory was fined Rs one lakh for oil drums, incomplete labeling on 'papads', not using clean water. A milk shop was fined Rs 50,000 for lack of cleanliness near the chillers, abundance of insects and dirt in the storage area. Bad food was destroyed during operation.

On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed said that the preparation and delivery of unhealthy food will be thwarted.

He said that providing healthy food to citizens was the top priority of the food authority.

