650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Under the Miyawaki Forest Scheme, initiated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur, 650 saplings were planted.

MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar inaugurated the tree plantation at Government Secondary school for Blind Special Education, Model Town A Bahawalpur. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur has conveyed a positive message by involving special students in the tree planting campaign.

He further added that promoting tree planting is crucial to address the challenges of climate change.

Director General PHA said that students of Special education deserve our attention and love, and by connecting initiatives like "Plant for Pakistan" with these institutions, we aim to promote awareness and harmony in society. On this occasion, the Chairman of the board of Directors PHA Omar Farooq also planted a sapling. Students, teachers, PHA officers, and other dignitaries from Special Education participated in the ceremony.