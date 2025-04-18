650 Miyawaki Saplings Planted By PHA Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Under the Miyawaki Forest Scheme, initiated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur, 650 saplings were planted.
MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar inaugurated the tree plantation at Government Secondary school for Blind Special Education, Model Town A Bahawalpur. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur has conveyed a positive message by involving special students in the tree planting campaign.
He further added that promoting tree planting is crucial to address the challenges of climate change.
Director General PHA said that students of Special education deserve our attention and love, and by connecting initiatives like "Plant for Pakistan" with these institutions, we aim to promote awareness and harmony in society. On this occasion, the Chairman of the board of Directors PHA Omar Farooq also planted a sapling. Students, teachers, PHA officers, and other dignitaries from Special Education participated in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming6 minutes ago
-
650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
AC conducts inspection of Pasrur vegetable market6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Asmat Shah Garwaki over demise of sister6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces resumption of open courts from next week6 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 685 kg of drugs worth Rs 170 mln6 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP resolves for transparency, service delivery, social welfare6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to neighborhood work: Chinese Ambassador16 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication campaign from April 2116 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Sarfraz Bugti discuss development projects, Kachhi Canal16 minutes ago