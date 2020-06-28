650 tube well connections disconnected over non payment of dues in June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle has disconnected 650 tube well connections over non payment of 97.2 million electricity bills and dues by the tube well consumers during current month of June.

The teams also recovered over Rs 286.

2 million from over 7000 tube well consumers during this period.

Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan circle Muhammad Anwar said that drive was underway at subdivisions level led by XENs and SDOs concerned for recovery of pending dues.

The teams also continued operation on Saturday and Sunday under the supervision of Deputy Commercial manager Mepco Muhammad Sarwar Ansari.

APP /sak1450 hrs