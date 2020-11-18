UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

650 VIPs Fined During 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

650 VIPs fined during 2020

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 650 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Wednesday said elimination of Very Important Person (VIP) culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 650 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Wednesday said elimination of Very Important Person (VIP) culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country.

He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it. As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) said personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and fined 650 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year.

VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 39 MNAs/MPAs, 14 Senators, 16 army officials, 114 government officials, 201 senior police officers, 24 diplomats, 88 media persons, 54 Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and would ensure safe travel to all. Rasheed said tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to make citizens more law abiding for safety of their own lives.

He said ITP personnel would continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the capital and urged people to cooperate with them to make the city accident-free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Army Police Road Traffic January Media All Government

Recent Stories

ADB issues first Pakistan rupee-linked bonds

9 minutes ago

A bottleneck for traffic flow, Chakdara instantly ..

4 minutes ago

Traffic mess a routine on city thoroughfares

4 minutes ago

Obama Calls Inability to Sway Int'l Society to Kee ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

11 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.