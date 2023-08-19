6,500 cops performing duties in Jaranwala: IG

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given details about the security of the Christian community in Jaranwala, restoration of houses and places of worship and said that the journey to return to peace has now begun in Jaranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given details about the security of the Christian community in Jaranwala, restoration of houses and places of worship and said that the journey to return to peace has now begun in Jaranwala.

Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 6,500 police officers and personnel were on high alert and performing their duties. He added that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction had started. "Consequently, members of the peace committee, scholars, Christian community leaders, priests are sitting together and there has been a discussion; they hugged each other," he added, terming it a great progress in the process of reconciliation and reconstruction.

He said that many Christian families had returned to their homes, Punjab Police shifted their children and families to Daanish school and the restoration and renovation work of their homes was being completed at a war footing.

The IG said, "We guarantee all the Christian families that there is no need to panic or fear in the presence of the police force, Ranges and intelligence agencies. All Christian families should return to their homes, your homes are looking forward to you all. The Punjab government is ensuring all possible help in the work of reconstruction of houses. Punjab Police with support of the administration arranged accommodation and meals for the Christian families, members of the peace committee and citizens of Jaranwala love their Christian brothers as much as they did before the incident."Dr. Usman Anwar said that the investigation into the incident on 100% merit was the work of the police which was being completed with complete transparency.