UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6500 Liquor Bottles Seized, 3 Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

6500 liquor bottles seized, 3 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them during the last week

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them during the last week.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha during drive against drug pushers, teams of Sahiwal and Cantonment police stations have conducted separate raids in their jurisdictions and arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 6505 bottles of liquor and 2 pistols (30 bore and 9MM) from them.

They were, Pitrus Maseih s/o Siqqique Maseih, Nayyer Nadeem alias Bhoola and Naeem Afzal s/o Muhammad Afzal.

Police have registered separate case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sahiwal Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Former Porn Star becomes umpire in T20 match for N ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Namibia foreign ministry officials discuss bi ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.98 a barrel ..

56 minutes ago

Tunisia Sports Minister Ben Cheikh and UN’s Dani ..

1 hour ago

COAS Bajwa condoles with former Brig Khokhar over ..

1 hour ago

5 arrested over gas refilling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.