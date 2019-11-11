6500 liquor bottles seized, 3 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them during the last week

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them during the last week.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha during drive against drug pushers, teams of Sahiwal and Cantonment police stations have conducted separate raids in their jurisdictions and arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 6505 bottles of liquor and 2 pistols (30 bore and 9MM) from them.

They were, Pitrus Maseih s/o Siqqique Maseih, Nayyer Nadeem alias Bhoola and Naeem Afzal s/o Muhammad Afzal.

Police have registered separate case against the accused and started investigation.