6500 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Split

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:44 PM

6500 liters of adulterated milk split

An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) split over 6500 liters of milk for public health safety after it was found to be adulterated and unfit for human consumption in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh

An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) split over 6500 liters of milk for public health safety after it was found to be adulterated and unfit for human consumption in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

Director PFA Rafaqat Ali Nashana said, they tested milk at a milk collection center where the Lacto scan test revealed the milk contained water and detergents with low presence of fats and natural nutrition.

He said that 6500 liter of milk was spilled on the spot leaving it unusable and a warning notice was issued to the owner to improve milk quality.

